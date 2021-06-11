Shane McAuliffe, Texas Bucket List TV Show

Exciting things are happening in East Texas.

You may be familiar with The Texas Bucket List TV program hosted by Shane McAuliffe. It airs in 22 Texas markets, including our own Tyler and Longview markets on Sunday mornings.

We Texans know how amazing the Lone Star State can be--not just for Texans, but for people from all over the country and the world. In fact, in 2019 Texas welcomed more than 72 million out-of-state visitors!

The show's primary mission is to highlight some of these amazing, fun, fascinating things to experience here in Texas. Even though I've lived here my entire life, I'm freshly delighted by how much there is left to see and do.

The host, Lone Star Emmy & Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winning reporter Shane McAuliffe grew up in Round Rock. He worked with TV stations all around Texas for more than ten years before creating the Texas Bucket List TV show and travelling around the state to shine a light on some of the best things about Texas.

Some of what McAuliffe likes to focus on most include our museums, businesses, "larger-than-life" Texans, themselves, and of course--iconic Texas restaurants. Hmm, near the top of the list of iconic Texas restaurant brands is, of course, Dairy Queen.

And now, he and the crew are coming to a Tyler DQ on June 16!

“Dairy Queen® restaurants in Texas are truly iconic,” says McAuliffe. “Thanks to this partnership, we’re looking forward to visiting with our shared fans and friends as we travel throughout the state.”

If you're a fan of the show and/or Dairy Queen, makes plans to head to the 8850 S. Broadway DQ in Tyler on June 16 between 2 and 4 p.m. McAuliffe and the team have said they're very much looking forward to meeting friends and fans (safely distanced, of course.)

Better yet? The first 200 folks there will receive a free Dilly bar, mini Blizzard, or small cone. You'll also have a chance to enter a raffle to win free blizzards for a YEAR! Yes, please.

And just in case you make a cameo appearance in an upcoming episode of The Texas Bucket List, keep us posted. We may want your autograph. ;)

