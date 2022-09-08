This Crazy Eyed San Antonio, Texas Woman Tried to Steal a 4-Year-Old
Parents have to constantly be on their guard when out in a public setting. That doesn't mean that they suspect every single person that walks by will do something nefarious, it just means if something looks suspicious, they will act. From the looks of this San Antonio, Texas woman, it's not hard to suspect that she would try to kidnap a woman's 4-year-old daughter.
Every Parents Nightmare
A San Antonio mom was on an innocent trip to Walmart to get some shopping done. Just like many mothers, she had to bring her little one with her. It's unclear from reading the story if the woman was exiting the store or was in the mist of her shopping but at some point, 35-year-old Jessica Vega thought it would be a good idea to grab the woman's shopping cart with her 4-year-old daughter sitting in it and began walking away.
Bring Attention to What's Going On
This mother quickly jumped into action. As Jessica Vega was walking away, the mother began screaming at Vega. This drew the attention of a Walmart employee. This most likely allowed for the employee to step in and slow down Vega enough that the mother was able to get her daughter out of the shopping cart and safely into her arms.
Just because she's yours, doesn't mean I can't take her.
What Jessica Vega Said is Very Disturbing
Jessica Vega's mugshot, which you can see below, is very disturbing. What she said as she was walking away from the mother with her 4-year-old in the cart is even more disturbing, "Just because she's yours, doesn't mean I can't take her." That's just creepy and sends a chill down my spine.
Needless to say, Jessica Vega was arrested and has been charged with attempted kidnapping with a $50,000 bond.