We never want to disparage our law enforcement in East Texas. They do a job that none of us would want to on a daily basis. Having said all that, there will be a bad apple or two that will show up in any police force. Unfortunately, those one or two bad apples will make all officers look bad. Any law enforcement organization wants to have the best people in every one of their positions. There is a list that is open for the public to see that shows the crooked cops, prosecutors and judges that have been expelled in Texas.

Crooked Cops, Prosecutors and Judges

Crooked cops, lawyers and judges can pop up anywhere no matter how hard an office tries to find the best people. Sadly, it only takes that one bad apple to make everyone look like they are not doing their job properly. We've seen it all too often on the nightly news, one officer makes a bad decision and suddenly they all are bad. It's not the right mentality to take but it's what we're seeing. When one of those bad officers of the law are expelled from their position, it makes a big improvement to that agency.

See Who These Crooked Cops, Prosecutors and Judges Are

The Giglio-Bradley List contains a list of crooked cops, prosecutors and judges from every state going back to 1990. All you have to do is type in the state and their name will pop up in the list. You will not see a picture, there are only a select few that will show which law enforcement agency they were expelled from and none show the charges they were found guilty of. You can see the list for Texas HERE.

Another List You Can See

There is another list you can scroll through that shows officers who have decertified. Just like above, this list only contains names, not every law enforcement agency or the reason for being decertified. Going through the 71 pages of this list, there are 57 individuals who were expelled from East Texas law enforcement agencies:

David Michael Bacon - Kaufman Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 12/3/2015

Wade Lee Wyatt - Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 12/3/2015

Jose Alberto Limon, Jr. - Angelina Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/29/2015

Gregory Alan Trammel - Angelina Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/11/2015

Jimmy Justin Marble - Nacogdoches Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 5/21/2015

Kenneth George Holder - Eustace Police Department - Revocation 5/20/2015

Shelbi Diane Hyde-Bell - Kaufman Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 12/4/2014

Ernest Fierro - Malakoff Police Department - Revocation 10/3/2014

Jennifer Ann Kelley- Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 11/22/2013

Eric Dejuan Bradley - Longview Police Department - Revocation 9/29/2006

Adam Shane Copelin - Nacogdoches Co. Sheriff's Office Revocation 9/6/2012

Nicole Sade Posley - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 9/6/2012

Kemetria Lene Hill - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 9/6/2012

Johnny D Villasenor - Longview Police Department - Revocation4/20/2012

Eric Lyle Williams - Kaufman Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation6/7/2012

Tanya Charlesett Watson - Newton Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/7/2012

Brooks Crawford Jackson - Titus Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation6/7/2012

Marvin R Williams - Edgewood Police Department - Revocation 3/23/2011

Brian Roy Sowell- Nacogdoches Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 12/3/2009

Horace Leonard Haralson - Kaufman Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/11/2009.

Benjamin T. Thompson - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/11/2009

Johnny Adair - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/11/2009

William Bryan Waller - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation9/3/2009

Stephen Holly - Longview Police Department - Revocation 3/6/2009

Jerry M. Parvin - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 9/5/2008

Michael P. Kennedy - Nacogdoches Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/6/2008

Roger Dale Gentry - Cass Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/6/2008

Timothy L. Robertson - Kaufman Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/6/2008

Miguel Deanda - Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/6/2008

Carl L. Heskell - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation12/7/2007

Kenneth Lust - Tyler Police Department - Revocation3/2/2007

Sherry J. Mars - Titus Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 9/7/2007

Gary Wayne Parks - Tyler Police Department - Revocation 9/7/2007

Richard E. Biggs - Kaufman Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 3/7/2008

Jeffrey D. Arriola - Angelina Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 3/2/2007

L. D. Sheppard - Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/2/2006

Martha W. Myers - Jasper Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/2/2006

James C. Hicks - Cass Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/2/2006

Robert l. Smith - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 12/10/2004

Arculious R. Thomas - Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/24/2005

Angela L. King - Nacogdoches Co. Sheriff's Office- Revocation 10/14/2005

Jeffrey D. Copeland - East Texas Regional Airport Police Department - Revocation 6/13/2003

Andres E. Alvarado - East Texas Regional Airport Police Department - Revocation 6/13/2003

Kevin T. Costello - Kaufman Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 3/29/2002

James L. Cooper - Tyler Police Department - Revocation 3/29/2002

Donald R. Burton - Angelina Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 12/7/2001

Carl E. Stowers - Henderson County Constable Pct. 3 - Revocation 9/14/2001

Gerald Andrews - Longview Police Department - Revocation 12/15/2000

Leroy Hanks - Smith Co. Constable Pct. 5 - Revocation 12/15/2000

Daniel Gagliardo - Wood Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 12/15/2000

Craig Leffler - Malakoff Police Department - Revocation 12/15/2000

John Morgan - Kaufman Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 9/29/2000

Luis Martinez - Tyler Jr. College Campus Police Department - Revocation 6/23/2000

Warren Tucker - Eustace Police Department - Revocation 12/3/1999

Douglas James - Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 12/3/1999

Rony Johnson - Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 9/28/1999

Lorenzo Denning - Angelina Co. Sheriff's Office - Revocation 6/23/2000

Public Records

This is all public record available to be viewed by anyone. If you want to go through the full 71 pages of decertified police officers since 1999, you can see it HERE.

