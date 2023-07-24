Curly Was Abandoned On The Steps Of A Tyler Animal Shelter As A Puppy

Get our free mobile app

Curly's start in life sounds much like my rescue dog's start to her life. She and her siblings were abandoned and left for a shelter to care for them. We were fortunate to find her when we did and you can be fortunate and discover the love and compassion that Curly has to give to you and your family.

Curly is a 7-month-old retriever-poodle mix left at the steps of the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler as a puppy earlier this year. He has grown up within the shelter's confines and is now looking to move out and be a part of a loving family. He's a healthy boy waiting for a unique family or person to adopt him.

Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's executive director says he plays well with children and other dogs. Meet Curly today at Pets Fur People in Tyler today.

If more pet owners across East Texas were responsible, the pet overpopulation situation that East Texas shelters are experiencing would be reduced. Spay or neuter your pets so that shelters like the Humane Society's Pet Fur People don't have to care for a full litter of puppies and find homes for them.

Now Curly will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Curley call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before arranging a meet and greet. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

3 Dangerous Ticks Found in Texas Here are the 3 most common ticks you need to avoid in the state of Texas.

Interesting Facts About the Great State of Texas Here is a look at some little-known facts about the state of Texas.

9 Items That are Common to Leave in Hotel Rooms Hotel guests can accidentally leave behind a variety of items in their rooms due to forgetfulness or rushing during check-out. Here are some of the most commonly forgotten items in hotel rooms.