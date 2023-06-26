Cute Red Headed Reba Is Looking For An Owner To Have Fun With

Get our free mobile app

Go on a walk along Rose Rudman Trail in Tyler, Texas with Reba and she will turn heads as you pass by other walkers, runners, and bikers. She has an absolutely stunning reddish-brown color coat and very distinctive and bright white chest and four very white paws. Then there are her eyes, which are a deep golden color.

Reba is about three years old, weighs about forty pounds, and is currently available for adoption from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. She has been a resident at the shelter for about three months now and is looking for the perfect person or family to give all of her unconditional love to.

Pets Fur People's executive director Gayle Helms says Reba is a sweet girl and is good with children and other dogs and all she's waiting for is that perfect family to adopt her and make her a part of their family.

She will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Reba call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

