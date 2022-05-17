Ahh, the Dallas Cowboys. There is no in between when it comes to this NFL franchise, you either hate them with all your being or they are the greatest team in the greatest sport in the history of ever. I will not go as far as the latter but I am a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. I just wish the owner, Jerry Jones, could get past himself and let a proper football mind run the team. That's why, if I had $10 billion to spend, I would buy the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for a measly $150 million. He then fired one of the most popular coaches in just about any sport, Tom Landry, and traded away a star running back for draft picks. It was crazy at the time but did pay off very quickly as the Cowboys went from a 1-15 season in 1989 to Super Bowl champions in 1993. They won a second championship in 1994 and again in 1996.

After that, its been a not so great time to be a Dallas Cowboys fan. Only 14 playoff appearances with no appearances past the Divisional playoff round. You would think that ineptitude like that would put a ding in a team's value. Not for the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones is not the best football mind but you can never question his business strategies. Because of that, the Cowboys have stayed relevant, popular and continue to be the most valuable sports franchise in the world.

Recently, Jerry Jones sat down with Peter King to which he put his own valuation on the team he owns and loves, $10 billion. What's crazy about this number is that its not farfetched. Forbes has listed the Cowboys as being worth $6.5 billion. The thing is, selling the Dallas Cowboys doesn't seem likely as long as Jerry Jones is alive.

I’ll say it definitively. I will never do it. I will never sell the Cowboys. Ever.

That quote is from Jerry Jones during that Peter King interview. Despite that, I am not scoffing at the prospect of the Dallas Cowboys being worth $10 billion. With AT&T stadium, the shear popularity of the team and the numerous sponsorships and deals Jerry has set up with the team, that sounds about right.

And for this Cowboys fan, here's to hoping it can finally be the year. Its been a 26 year championship drought. We'll see when the season kicks off September 11 at home against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas Cowboys 2022-2023 Schedule

September 11 - vs Buccaneers

September 18 - vs Bengals

September 26 - at Giants

October 2 - vs Commanders

October 9 - at Rams

October 16 - at Eagles

October 23 - vs Lions

October 30 - vs Bears

November 13 - at Packers

November 20 - at Vikings

November 24 - vs Giants

December 4 - vs Colts

December 11 - vs Texans

December 18 - at Jaguars

December 24 - vs Eagles

December 29 - at Titans

January 7 - at Commanders

