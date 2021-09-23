I'm 44, I have a girlfriend of two years. She is a wonderful woman and I'm glad I found her. Having said that, dating in your 40's is one of the worst things ever. It's full of broken spirits and so-set-in-their-ways singles that it's almost not worth it. I can tell you one thing from this fellow guy, the way this man acted after standing up this woman in Dallas IS NOT how to act when it comes to dating. Get ready to be creeped out.

On TikTok, she goes my masononthemic. She decided to recount her story of going on a first date with a guy. She made sure her hair was right, her makeup was on point and was very excited for the night ahead. Then, as happens from time to time, he had to cancel at the last minute.

Needless to say, she was very disappointed. What happened afterwards is where things take a turn to the weird. He calls on a number of occasions and leaves...what's the right wording here...some creepy and very odd (I'm being nice) sounding voicemails.

This is followed up by an "apology" voicemail:

I don't blame her for not calling this dude back. However, this guy did not take kindly to not hearing back from her:

Well...as Ron Burgundy says, "That escalated quickly:"

It doesn't end there, though. This dude's mom gets involved. We have no idea how old this man is but he is obviously a grown adult, well "grown." To get your mom involved in all this definitely doesn't make any of it better. She sounds like a very nice woman but even I, as a dude, would not accept an invitation.

So again, guys, this IS NOT how to act when it comes to dating. Sometimes, you just have to lick your wounds and move on. This guy apparently cannot do that. It doesn't appear that she is any danger with this guy. Let's hope it stays that way.

