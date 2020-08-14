Date Ideas (Other Than Netflix)–Even When Staying Home

The more cautious among us are still spending a good majority of our downtime at the house. As you might surmise, that can be make finding interesting date ideas slightly more challenging than it may already be.

Yeah, "Netflix and Chill" is still great. It can be a fun, and totally relaxed way to hang out with someone you like--whether you've been married for years or have just been getting to know each other. It's low-pressure to sit on a couch and passively watch something together, which can be nice.

Yet, one of the integral parts of building a relationship with someone is actually engaging in life together and creating memories. You don't want all of your memories to be of the two of you parked on sofa, legs getting numb, ordering more take-out while you watch one. more. episode. Do you? ;)

But what if you're stuck or choosing to be at home? Thankfully, there's still quite a few "other" options for hanging out with the subject of your affection. Let's hearken back to the analog days of dating, shall we? At least every now and then. And then yes, you can totally get back to #netflixandchill.

Find something you're both at least vaguely interested in and learn about it together. It could be anything from a certain period of history, art, or music. Do a little research online and plan outings you can take, post-pandemic, to the symphony, bookstore, or art gallery. In the meantime, explore them online. There are so many virtual tours you can take.

I also recommend learning a foreign language together. It's fun, you have someone with whom to practice, and you'll already have your own secret language. ;) (Well, unless you're around native speakers, of course.)

Maybe he/she's interested in learning more about using tools and you happen to be an expert. Maybe he/she's an expert at cooking Thai food and can teach you a few things. You can teach each other things and learn something entirely new together.

Get involved in a cause together. OK, granted this is more challenging right now. BUT. There's so many ways to plan and get started online. Even just spending time in conversation discussing these things can be invigorating and is a great way to get to know someone.

If you share the same political views or both feel passionately about a charity, get involved together. One of the most beautiful ways to spend time is in service of others. If you can do that with someone you're into, even better. Plus, it gives you more things in common.

Take a road trip to your hometowns. Hey, here's one that gets you out of the house but can still be done safely. Road trips are fun already. They're even more so when you get to learn about your love interest's history. It gives you deeper insight into some of the places that shaped who they are now.

Dance, for the love of all that's good. Some people have committed themselves to a strictly no-ballroom philosophy. Maybe they feel they have no rhythm and would be embarrassed. Well, that's why they have classes for that kind of thing--yep, those are online, too.

Guys, listen: There's nothing more lovable than a man that doesn't take himself too seriously and is willing to laugh at himself while learning new things. So relax. (You too, ladies if this is you.) There's great fun and joy in even trying to dance. Pick whatever kind you'd like--just have fun.

I bet you can think of a few more to add to this list. We'd love to hear your feedback!