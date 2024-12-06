Popular Restaurant, Bar, & Arcade For Adults Now Coming To Tyler

The news that East Texans have been waiting a long time for is here, one of America's most popular full-service restaurant, full bar, and video arcades for adults is coming to Tyler, TX.

Rumors of a Dave & Busters coming to The Rose City have been floating around for a few years, but now it looks like it is coming soon to South Tyler.

Dave & Buster's Is Coming to Tyler, TX

If you're not familiar, Dave & Buster's can be most simply described as a Chuck E. Cheese for adults, but those who have been before know that it is so much more.

Rose City Rising is reporting that "a permit filing with the state indicates that construction will begin in March 2025 and should be complete and ready to open by January 2026."

That means we are about 13 months away from some of the most fun adults can legally have in the state of Texas. The popular venue is planning to build and open at Village at Cumberland Park.

Currently there are over 170 Dave & Buster's

The first Dave & Buster's opened in Dallas in 1982, and has since grown into a wildly successful national restaurant.

Once the Tyler location opens, it will quickly become a go-to spot for adult fun in South Tyler. According to the company's website, "Each store has more state of the art games than ever, more mouthwatering menu items and the most innovative drinks anywhere. From wings to steaks, we’ve got whatever suits your appetite and our premium bar assures we’re stocked to satisfy! Plus, you can watch your game on one of our massive HDTVs with epic stadium sound."

