(East Texas) With so many people working so hard here in East Texas there are lots that try to relax, which can include having adult beverages. Whether you enjoy an ice-cold beer, a mixed drink, or a glass of wine, there are quite a few great spots to enjoy a drink. But with more people not wanting to stay out late, where are the best places for day drinking in East Texas?

Why People are Day Drinking More Lately?

There are lots of reasons why you’re hearing more people talk about day drinking instead of going out late, including people waking up earlier and wanting to unwind before having dinner. Another big push behind day drinking is the popularity of brunch culture.

Day drinking gives people more time to sober up and still go to bed at a decent hour, plus it’s more social to hang out during the day instead of visiting a loud night club.

So Many Options for Fun Day Drinking in East Texas

There is a lot to love about East Texas, which includes some of the cool places to kick back and enjoy a drink early. Lots of places to be found that offer more small-town charm. Let’s look at some of the best places in East Texas if you want to do some day drinking.

Best Places to Go Day Drinking in East Texas Here’s a fun list of top places to kick back, drink early, and soak up the East Texas vibe: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Please Be Responsible, There are Consequences in Texas

Law enforcement doesn’t mess around with drivers under the influence of alcohol so if you’re planning to do some day drinking make sure you have a sober ride home.

