I will never turn down an invite to enjoy some barbecue in East Texas. Doesn't matter if it's someone's brisket they've smoked themselves or joining some friends for lunch at a local restaurant. I love barbecue. Ribs that fall of the bone, brisket that is so tender it just falls apart in your hands, a chopped beef sandwich with onions and pickles and some barbecue sauce.

Excuse me...

Okay, I'm back after wiping the drool from my mouth. That's why it's good news to hear about the reopening of a popular Tyler, Texas barbecue restaurant under new ownership shortly after it closed.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Tyler

We learned earlier this month (November 2023) that Dickey's Barbecue Pit on Loop 323 in Tyler would be closing. Owner and Operator John Huml decided it was time for him to retire after 11 years of serving some great barbecue. Luckily, fans of Dickey's Barbecue Pit won't have to wait long to sit down and eat a plate in Tyler. Doug Edwards, the owner Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Longview has taken ownership of the Tyler location and will reopen the barbecue joint on November 20 (CBS 19).

New Ownership Coming from Longview

Edwards is currently doing some updating and slight remodeling to the Tyler restaurant. Edwards even says that if you haven't ordered your Thanksgiving barbecue, it won't too late.

Personally, I have always enjoyed Dickey's barbecue. I would usually order the 2 meat plate with mac and cheese and potato salad. So good.

Now, as my stomach is rumbling, I will have to quit typing and head over to Stanley's Famous Pit Barbecue for a Motherclucker. I'll get a 2 meat plate when Dickey's reopens in a few days.

