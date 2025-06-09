It's summer in East Texas, and nothing sounds better than an ice-cold glass of Raising Cane's fresh-squeezed lemonade to help cool you down. But you won't get any at the newest location in downtown Tyler, TX.

You won't get any coleslaw, Cane's sauce, or chicken fingers either. But your kids can learn all about your favorite chicken spot and stay cool indoors while they do it.

The New Raising Cane's in Tyler, TX, Is Opened.

Last week, The Discovery Science Place cut the ribbon on its brand-new Raising Cane's exhibit.

The Discovery Science Place is a children's science museum located here in Tyler, and it's a great place to take the kids on a hot summer day. The museum is housed in an old car dealership and has been open to the East Texas community since 1993.

Cities with robust children’s museums lead in science, innovation, and culture. With an already growing premier medical community, East Texas has an opportunity to invest in our future and position ourselves as a leader in health sciences and beyond

It's a place for young children to get hands-on experience and learning.

At the Discovery Science Place:

Parents see that learning through play and exploration develops curiosity and social skills.

see that learning through play and exploration develops curiosity and social skills. Students make connections to what they are learning in the classroom with our hands-on activities and programs.

make connections to what they are learning in the classroom with our hands-on activities and programs. Children interact with our exhibits and think more critically about the world around them.

interact with our exhibits and think more critically about the world around them. Families spend more time having fun together and making memories at birthday parties and events.

And now, you can see how the chicken fingers are made too. Learn more about The Discovery Science Place right here.

