Does Mustard Belong In Chili? Longview, Texas Debates The Question

Get our free mobile app

If you've ever thought you had a weird question or were wondering if others did the same thing as you all you need to do is post that weird something on social media and wait for the responses to roll in.

As I was scrolling through my social media feed an inquiry came up from someone that posted in a closed Longview group asking if adding mustard to chili is a Texas thing. He is apparently new to Texas and to Longview and when his friend told him about it and he wanted to know if it was true or if she was just messing with him.

As I said, if it's weird, put it out there on social media and the comments will roll in and that's what's happened. In less than nine hours more than 200 comments and replies have been made. Apparently, he's not the only one though in Longview that has never heard about this but a lot of people are doing it too. Now I personally haven't ever added mustard to chili, but when you read some of the comments, we're doing it already, especially when we have a chili dog!

Facebook

Facebook

It's funny this came up, because at our office Thanksgiving potluck luncheon yesterday, someone asked us to name off a food combination that we do, but others find weird or offensive. Just like mustard in chili, these responses brought on a debate between our co-workers.

Weird food combinations were mentioned by the staff of the radio station.

Butter in salsa

Ketchup on eggs

Ketchup on steak

Wendy's Frosty and fries

Cheddar cheese on apple pie

Peanut butter on a hamburger

Melted cheese on ramen noodles

Avacado mixed with chocolate

Popcorn and milk

To be honest I had never heard of peanut butter on a burger until we were on vacation last year in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. While we were at a local burger joint they had a peanut butter burger on the menu so we gave it a shot and it ended up being one of the best burgers we had in a while.

I'd like to know what other weird food combinations you've heard of and eventually ended up liking. Jump over to our Facebook page and join in the conversation and let us know.

Pictures of the Deliciousness at Three Bees Milkshake Bar in Longview Here is a variety of pictures of what you can get when visiting Three Bees Milkshake Bar in Longview.

If You Want an Astonishing Burger in Longview Check These Places If you're looking for a fantastic burger in Longview here is where you should go:

Locals Recommend the Best Places for Lunch in Longview If you're looking for some delicious lunch ideas when you're in Longview, locals have suggested these locations.

16 Delicious Breakfast Recommendations In and Around Longview If you find yourself in Longview looking for a fantastic breakfast location listen to the locals and visit one of these locations.