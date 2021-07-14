If you clicked onto this article it's probably because you remember visiting a roller skating rink as a kid and created some fun memories. Learning to skate while listening to some of your favorite music. They were a lot of fun back in the day, and it has created quite the debate online. Is now a good time for Tyler to invest in a roller skating rink again?

Many people on the Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves, and Recommendations page on Facebook enjoyed reminiscing about the old Rosedale Skating Rink that was on Robert E. Lee drive. Others remembered visiting The Glenwood or Pullman's they were other rinks that have since closed.

No Skating Rinks in Tyler But They Aren't Far Away

While we currently don't have a skating rink open here in Tyler there are a few that are within a short drive from us. You have Kilgore Skateland, in Kilgore. The REO Starplex Event Center & Roller Rink in Longview. Also, the Gilmer Starplex in Gilmer.

When Was the Last Time You Went Roller Skating?

I will admit that it's only been about 2 years since I went roller skating. It was an idea that my wife came up with and I am a firm believer in "happy wife, happy life". While it was memorable, we both realized we aren't nearly as good on roller skates as we remember.

Would You Support a Roller Rink in Tyler?

I'm all for more family friendly activities in East Texas. I think it could be fun, but I do worry about it being successful. Do you think it would be a good idea to put a roller skating rink in Tyler?