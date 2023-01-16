Dolly’s Smart, She Rings A Bell To Let You Know She Needs Outside

Get our free mobile app

Being the owner of an inside dog one of the hardest challenges there is, is house training. Knowing exactly when your dog needs to go outside to go potty instead of relieving themselves on your living room rug or carpet is a challenge. Once mastered though, they each have their own way of letting you know when they need to go outside. My dog will just sit and stare at me until I ask her if she needs to go outside and then she jumps and runs to the back door.

Dolly has a unique way of letter her owners know she's ready to go outside, she rings a bell! House-trained and rings a bell, you'll be set when you adopt Dolly from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler.

Dolly had been abandoned on the side of the road and was covered in fleas. It was only after being in the shelter that employees learned of her special skill. Dolly is leash trained and doesn't mind going on walks and rides in the car too! Dolly is about seventy-five pounds and seems to prefer to be an only pet. Pets Fur People's executive director Gayle Helms, feels that Dolly would be best suited in a household with older children because of her size.

Dolly will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Dolly call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

