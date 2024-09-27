Your DoorDash Order May Take Longer if You Fail to Do This in Texas

Have you ever noticed your order on DoorDash is taking longer than usual when you order in Longview or Tyler, Texas?

For some people in East Texas, there may be an actual reason for that.

You're not tipping.

It's hard for some of us to understand why some people choose not to tip those bringing food to them. To be clear, there are some places where people are asked to tip where it doesn't seem to make any sense.

But in service industries, we should be tipping. As someone who waited tables for several years while in college, I practically lived on the tips I received.

While tipping at a restaurant and tipping a DoorDash driver may not seem like an apples-to-apples comparison, these hard-working people are leaving their homes, going to a restaurant in their vehicles, and delivering whatever food your heart desires straight to your front door or office.

And if you don't tip, you may have to wait longer to receive your order.

According to a post shared by an online group based in Dallas, Texas, if you decide against tipping, your order may not be of the highest priority.

Here's the deal: If you want your food delivered promptly, this post suggests that choosing not to include a tip could cause your order to be delayed here in Texas.

Here's the original post that was shared on the Dallas Texas TV Facebook page:

Is this a way DoorDash is encouraging people to tip? Perhaps the goal is to 'reward' those who do. Either way, you may want to reconsider.

We understand that certain people think it shouldn't be their responsibility to tip people in the service industry.

Hey, everyone is entitled to their opinion. However, this is how our service industry has been set up for years. As for me, I don't feel we should penalize workers who are trying to feed their own families.

