E3 is Like Christmas for Video Game Enthusiasts like Myself
For video game enthusiasts like myself, Christmas comes twice a year, the traditional gift giving holiday and around the start of Summer with E3, or Electronic Entertainment Expo. This is several days full of video game announcements from our favorite gaming companies. There are even some events surrounding E3 that will offer their own big announcements.
Every year, with the exception of last year (thanks pandemic), fans, gaming companies, celebrities and more converge in Los Angeles for E3 to take in the many game announcements for the upcoming few months or teases of future games. This year, there will once again be no physical gathering but rather a digital event starting Saturday, June 12 through Tuesday, June 15.
One event is taking place today (June 10) that will give us some announcements and other surprises with Summer Game Fest hosted by Geoff Keighley. You can watch that on YouTube at 1 p.m., our time, today.
I am very much ready to see what announcements and surprises await the gaming universe over the weekend and into next week. Happy gaming friends.