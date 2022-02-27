Get our free mobile app

The love for Whataburger in East Texas, and Texas for that fact, is deep. So deep, that Whataburger fans are very prideful and enjoy showing off their love for the Texas-based burger chain that they'll wear the orange and white stripes and logo on just about anything.

With spring's arrival less than a month away, we're all looking forward to warmer weather and the ability to consistently wear short sleeves and shorts again. As you start cycling through your closet for those warm-weather clothes and notice that some of what's in your closet is a bit worn or washer faded, you might want to add something new and stylish to your wardrobe line-up from Whataburger.

There's something about owning something with the orange and white stripes.

A couple of years ago for Christmas, my mother bought my wife and I each a Whataburger Yeti tumbler. We used the heck out of those things and took them everywhere and wherever we went they were definitely a conversation starter. No matter where we took them people would start up a conversation about Whataburger and where we got them from. My only advice to you if you happen to come into possession of one, do not place it in the dishwasher. Treat that thing right and hand wash it!

Whataburger debut's its spring collection.

It doesn't seem that long ago that we saw the company release their Christmas line of Christmas wear. Now that spring is knocking on our door you can freshen up your look with striped baseball jerseys, t-shirts, caps, and more. Let me be clear here, this is not an endorsement for Whataburger, I just wrote this out of my interest in Whataburger!

East Texans Can Show Off Their Love For Whataburger With These New Items Whataburger fans are very prideful and enjoy showing off their love for the Texas-based burger chain that they'll wear the orange and white stripes and logo on just about anything. Check out the full collection on the Whataburger site

PSST: Check Out The Whataburger Secret Menu The items are available year round, but make sure you're grabbing breakfast items and lunch items during those respective times.

Check Out These Gifts That Every Whataburger Fan Wants If you're looking for that unique gift for that someone who is passionate about Whataburger, the WhataStore is full of great gifts. Here are some highlights.

Whataburger #80 in Mesquite This Whataburger is just over 50 years old and sits in a historic part of Mesquite.