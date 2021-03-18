East Texas Food Bank Drive Thru Food Bank In Tyler This Friday

Throughout the pandemic, the East Texas Food Bank has continued its great work insuring that nobody in East Texas goes hungry and even though we're in the stages of opening back up, there's still a great need in our community.

The food bank will be hosting another drive thru produce distribution point on Friday March 19th from 10:00 AM until Noon at Lindsey Park in Tyler located at 12557 TX-364 Spur W.

All you have to do is pull up and the good folks at the East Texas Food Bank and their volunteers will provide you with fresh produce items while supplies last. No ID or additional paperwork is required to receive food.

If you or someone you know needs food, go to their website at EastTexasFoodBank.org and click the "FIND FOOD" button to locate food pantries near you that can help. If you miss this one, there will be another one at the same location next month on April 16th.