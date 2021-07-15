East Texas Hotel Rates Are Up And That’s a Good Thing

Staying at a hotel in Tyler for a week this summer can cost around a thousand bucks! People who visit East Texas must really want to be here.



Hotel rooms under a hundred bucks per night are not the norm in Tyler right now and, in fact, rooms around $120 dollars per night seem a little more like it.

A quick check of some Tyler area listings on Hotels.com produced these prices per night:

Residence Inn by Marriott Tyler - $189

350 West Heritage Drive, Tyler, 75703, TX, United States

Hampton Inn Lindale/Tyler - $114

3505 South Main, Lindale

Best Western Plus Chandler - $135

302 North Sawmill, Chandler

Best Western Plus Southpark Inn and Suites - $129

120 Rieck Road, Tyler

Woodspring Suites Tyler Rose Garden - $59

3210 S Southwest Loop 323, Tyler

Staybridge Suites University Area - $141

2750 McDonald Rd, Tyler

Executive Inn and Suites - $76

3701 Chandler Highway, Tyler

Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott Tyler - $127

1945 West Southwest Loop 323, Tyler

12 Oaks Hotel - $90

3100 West Northwest Loop 323, Tyler

By the time the hotel taxes and fees are added, the bill for 7 nights could be well over a thousand dollars for most Tyler hotel guests. For that kind of money, it's surprising that these people actually venture out and do things! Sitting in the hotel room all day might help them get their money's worth, but then again they would miss the Caldwell Zoo, the Tyler Rose Garden, Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ, True Vine Brewing Company, Lake Palestine, and all of the things that drew them here in the first place.

Bloomberg.com said it this way. This summer is "the first time since the pandemic began that U.S. hotels outperformed pre-Covid levels." Travelers have been let loose and hotels are full again.

How many social media friends do you have in Colorado right now? Oh my goodness, every other post on my feed is a friend standing in front of a mountain, or wearing a bucket hat in a raft on the rapids. After a year at home, outdoor recreation is calling.

I'm headed to Colorado this Saturday, and Jackson, WY next week, and I booked the hotels back in April. The Lexington Hotel in Jackson is my favorite, and when I asked to book three nights there the friendly front desk girl said, "Sure but we'll need to move you to a different room each night." In other words, don't get too comfy! Travel has picked up, hotels are booked, and when we belly up to the free breakfast bar for eggs and oatmeal the wait will be longer than usual. But we're going anyway, and that seems to be the mentality of most of America right now.

Hotel money helps the local economy, so overall it's a good thing that rates are up in Tyler. The money is rolling in and that will help us all eventually.

It will also cost more anytime you want to get those houseguests off of your couch though. At least they'll get free breakfast.