Whiskey Myers has established themselves as one of America's premiere bands, and the East Texas rockers have been able to do it while remaining fiercely independent. No easy task.

Earlier this week, on September 18th, as Saving Country Music first reported, two singles from Southern rockers were Certified Gold by the RIAA. “Ballad of a Southern Man” from their 2011 album Firewater, and "Stone" off of their 2016 release Mud were both certified Gold for reaching over 500,000 units in sales, downloads, and streaming equivalents.

Gold & Platinum Awards are earned by artists who have met rigorous standards, and recipients join the ranks of the most iconic recording artists. We take certification very seriously. Our third party auditing firm has reviewed all applications for more than 40 years to ensure that each award recipient has qualified based on mandatory requirements like requisite sales and streaming figures, consumer demand and much more.

In 2019, Whiskey Myers' released their self-titled and self-produced album, Whiskey Myers -- and knocked the world back on its butt. In one week the East Texas rockers raked in 42,000 equivalent album units moved, of that a remarkable 39,000 were in album sales. That's right, Whiskey Myers had the No. 1 album in the world on the Billboard Country Charts.

