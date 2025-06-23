(Jefferson, Texas) It’s amazing how you learn about cool things that are going on even here in East Texas that you had no idea about. The reason I brought that up is because recently I was at work and a stranger told me about a place where you can see a Sloth at a wildlife park just a few miles outside of Jefferson, Texas.

It’s Not Just Sloths There are SO MANY ANIMALS

So, I visited a drive-thru wildlife park here in East Texas last year and had a really fun experience. While Savannah and I have no kids, it was still a blast as adults.

But hearing about this one outside Jefferson makes me want to check it out as I found that they have over 50 native and exotic species covering the large 125 acres of land.

READ MORE: 9 Animals Not Allowed as Pets in Texas

READ MORE: Unusual Animals Allowed as Pets in Texas

What is the Name of the Wildlife Park in East Texas?

If you want to see all the animals including the sloth experience you will need to plan a visit to Busy B Ranch Wildlife Park. The address is 1100 W Prospect Road, Jefferson, Texas.

It costs $18 for everyone 13 and older; ages 4-13 are $12, and 3 and under are free.

Get our free mobile app

They Have Cabins if You Want to Spend the Night

If you want to spend more than one day visiting all the animals, they do offer cabin rentals. Earlier we were talking about sloths, which is part of their private animal encounters. Other animals offering that same experience include mini highland cows and tortoises.

Amazing Animals on Display (Including Sloths) in East Texas Busy B Ranch Wildlife Park just outside of Jefferson, Texas has so many fun animals to see. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

It’s time to start planning your trip; the whole family will have so much fun!

Texas' Most Endangered Animals