These East Texas Towns Were Just Ranked the Best to Live In
(KNUE-FM) Living in Texas is a dream come true, but when you’re talking about the best of the best, you’re talking about East Texas. The piney woods are stunningly beautiful, the people are kind, and the food choices are phenomenal. But when it comes to East Texas, where is the best place to live?
That is a difficult choice, but so much of the decision comes down to personal choice. Do you want to live in a place that gives you quick access to stores and shopping? Or would you prefer to have more land and distance between you and your neighbors? You can find whatever you want in East Texas, you just need to know what you want most.
How the Best East Texas Towns Were Ranked
Recently, I stumbled upon an article that actually ranks which East Texas towns are the best to live in, so I had to investigate how they came up with the rankings. The rankings were done by Strategistico and they used several factors when coming up with this list.
The Key Factors That Determine Livability
The key factors included livability, options for entertainment, value, home prices, quality of education, crime rates, and cultural events. These rankings are recent, but I also appreciate that they compliment each of the East Texas towns that were mentioned.
Find Your Perfect East Texas Community
Whether you’re a young professional, have a growing family, or are looking for a great place to retire, East Texas has everything you could ever need. So, let’s look at the rankings for where in East Texas is the best place to live. It will be interesting to see if you agree.
Best Places to Live in East Texas (2025 Edition)
