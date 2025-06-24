(Polk County, Texas) - If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that thieves and scammers are the absolute worst people in the world. Thieves straight up believe that something is theirs when it's not. Scammers use lies and deceit to take money or something else from someone.

These people really deserve every bit of punishment that is given them when convicted. That's why this story just makes me mad. A Polk County man was arrested for allegedly (I hate having to use that word but he hasn't been convicted so I have to) scamming an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars and not completing promised roof repairs.

Alleged Scam Artist Arrested in Athens

38-year-old Matthew "Billy" Boyce was arrested in Athens on Friday, June 20 and charged with Exploitation of the Elderly which is a felony. He was transferred to the Polk County Jail but was able to pay his bond and released. As of this time, no trial date has been set.

On Wednesday, June 11, the Polk County Sheriff's Office were called about an elderly resident of a retirement community who had been scammed. Officers were told that ole Billy Boy had been paid thousands of dollars for roof repairs but never completed the project. This case is still under investigation.

How You Can Help the Polk County Sheriff's Office

If you have any details, no matter how small, that can help in this case, you are asked to call the Polk County Criminal Investigations Division at 936-327-6810.

