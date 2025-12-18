(Athens, Texas) - As a lifelong East Texan, I can say that I love it here. The people are great...for the most part. The scenery is undeniably beautiful. It's miles away from the stress of big city life.

There is a vocal group of East Texans that will say this area "sucks" and is "boring" and it isn't worth living here. Things is, I believe that's all being said for a simple reason. A reason that even an Englishman that calls Texas home has figured out.

An Englishman Living in Texas Tells the Truth About East Texas

If you've never seen a video from Oli Pettigrew on Facebook or TikTok or anywhere else on social media, do yourself a favor and do it. He is from England but calls Central Texas home. His incites into living in Texas are spot on and very entertaining.

At random, I ran across a video he posted recently as he was driving through East Texas. Specifically he said he driving from Athens to Quitman. It occurred to him why we always say that "East Texas sucks."

The Truth About Why We Say "East Texas Sucks"

In his video, he talks about how anyone from anywhere in Texas is always proud of where they come from in Texas. West Texas, North Texas, Central Texas, wherever, he always sees comments about how proud they are to be from there. Except from us in East Texas.

He believes, and rightfully so, that we say "East Texas sucks" because we're being selfish about the beauty here. The tall trees that line the backroads, the open fields as we drive from small town to small town, it's gorgeous. We don't want too many people taking all of that over.

The Truth About East Texas Revealed by an Englishman

So yes, Oli Pettigrew, you have figured out the secret reason we say "East Texas sucks." It's because we love the beauty of our area and want to enjoy it for ourselves. Thank you for revealing the truth.

Oh, and do follow him on social media. He has some great videos talking about his life here in Texas. They're a lot of fun to watch and you'll agree with all of it.

