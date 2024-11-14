Having worked in the service industry in Texas, I have been on the receiving end of a customer yelling because there were too many sesame seeds on their bun. Yes, that actually happened when I was working my first job at Burger King in Tyler while in high school. To be honest, that person got no respect from me and, to their face, I told them their complaint was ridiculous and to eat their burger. We were not going to make them another burger for the sole purpose of picking off sesame seeds from the bun.

Being Rude to Workers

I've witnessed other customers throwing a hissy fit to fast food workers, gas station clerks, servers and others in the service industry that were completely unwarranted. None of us are perfect, including you, the hissy fit thrower. For the most part, folks in East Texas are polite. And the instances above are not everyday occurrences. In my time in the industry, I saw one every couple of months. I think, if you're rude for no reason other than you want to be a jerk, you should pay more.

A while back, a coffee shop actually displayed a message on their sign saying if you are rude to any of their employees, you will be charged more. Joke or not, something led to them posting the sign. As the coffee shop owner told boredpanda.com, he wanted, "...to start charging more for people who didn’t take the time to say hello and connect and realize we’re all people behind the counter.”

Being Rude Isn't Necessary

You either love it or hate it, I get it, but if you saw a sign outside of an East Texas business that said you will pay more if you're rude, how you feel about it? Would you still go in and be a jerk just to see if they would? Would you and your bad attitude come back another day? Would you just walk on by?

I hope this is a trend that catches on. I would love to live in a city where you're rewarded for being polite and punished for being rude.

