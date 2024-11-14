Personalizing our vehicles in Texas is a fun thing to do. We can do that with a simple sticker on the window to a fancy paint job to, if you really want to drop the money, a vehicle wrap. I've always been one to add some stickers to my windows just to show off a bit of my personality. It's fun and it looks cool. It's your vehicle and you want it to stand out amongst the other drivers on your commute. Another way to make your vehicle stand out is with a personalized license plate. While there are some good ones, and some funny ones, out there, not all of them are accepted by the State of Texas.

Personalized Texas License Plates

Texas license plates have a specific set up. There is a combination of three letters or numbers on the left and a combination of four letters and numbers on the right. When your vehicle is registered after it's purchased, plates with a random assortment of these letters and numbers is assigned to your vehicle. In the past, these plates would change every seven years. That's not the case today as whatever plates you are given are with your vehicle until you sell it.

For those who don't want that random combination of letters and numbers, they can create a plate which features a specific word or short phrase. There's a shorthand to creating these special plates that can either be baffling and you won't know what is being said or impressive enough to be as cool as the customized plate itself. Despite that creativity, not all personalized license plates are approved.

Restrictions for Personalized Texas License Plates

Some people will want to be funny and create a plate that can have a vulgar or crude word. As much as you want it on your vehicle, the State of Texas will not approve it. Also, if someone has already taken a particular word or phrase, you cannot use the same lettering for obvious reasons. Once you do receive approval for your plate, you can order them from a site called myplates.com. Here you will be able to choose a plate style to go along with your fancy word.

As public record, you can request a list of these rejected license plates from the state. It is something we've done for several years and below you will find 21 of the funniest rejected personalized license plates submitted to the state. Give them a looksee below:

21 of the Funniest Personalized License Plates Rejected in Texas Adding a personalized license plate to your vehicle is a fun extension of your personality. We do see a lot of them on the road but even more have been rejected by the state. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media / myplates.com

