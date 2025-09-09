(KNUE-FM) For years, we’ve all heard that there are cameras that record us whenever we leave our homes here in Texas. And most of us have shrugged it off, but if you haven’t been on TikTok lately there are tons of local videos are being shared, many showing bad drivers with that funny little audio “Nothing beats a Jet 2 Holiday.”

You Could Go Viral for the Wrong Reasons

The reason I bring this up is to remind you that if you do something illegal or simply make a mistake behind the wheel, there is a good chance you might end up on TikTok.

While it might be annoying to some that everyone is so quick to pull out their phones and start recording others in public, that is the reality that we live in these days. And I just want to make sure you’re aware before you end up on one of these videos.

READ MORE: Tyler Driver Struggles in Construction Zone

READ MORE: Tyler Road Rage with Constable Nearby

Tyler Driver Videos Becoming a New Trend

One of the more recent videos is below, and it shows a motorist driving down the wrong way on a one-way street.

There is a good chance you have seen someone do this same thing before, but now more than ever people are getting lots of likes and follows from posting this type of content.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone Has an Opinion Online

Obviously, there will be lots of people who will comment that if you don’t break the law or pay attention when you’re driving then you won’t have to worry about ending up online. But most of us aren’t perfect and at some point you will make a mistake. I just hope you don’t end up on TikTok.

See if You Can Pass this Practice Texas State Driver's License Test So, what do you think? If you had to go to the DMV today and take a driving test, would you be able to pass?