Feeling Stuck At Home? Plan That Trip NOW–It’ll Actually Help

But I don't know about you, I am feeling EXTRA stir-crazy right now. Honestly, I think after a couple of years of pandemics and tensions of various kinds, I think quite of few of us here in East Texas are mentally exhausted and just want a BREAK.

Did you know that simply planning a vacation can make us feel better? It can!

It may seem counterintuitive. I mean, if one isn't able to actually take a trip, isn't planning one a bit like torturing ourselves? Well, you might think that's the case. In reality, the research shows otherwise.

A journal called Applied Research in the Quality of Life states that the process of simply planning and anticipating the trip may lead to greater happiness than even taking the trip itself. WHAT? Well. How's that grasping the power of the imagination? Here's what to do:

Plan a trip in great detail--down to the daily walks and even places to stop for coffee.

From the packing to the flight to the hotel to the sights and stops--plan it all. Stop short of booking the reservation--for now at least.

I've also found it to be true that if you want to go somewhere in real life--whether a literal location or just experiencing self-growth of some kind, it's almost impossible to go there

without having gone there in your mind first.

And back to planning that vacation--just think: when you DO finally get around to taking that trip, you'll already have more than half the work done.

HuffPost has an in-depth look if you'd like to peruse further. Get to planning. ;)

Looking for a few ideas? If you're looking to stay close to home why not consider a Texas road trip to one or several of these Texas cities?

