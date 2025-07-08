(KNUE-FM) One of the most beautiful wedding venues in the Tyler, Texas area is closing its doors.

A Hidden Gem on County Road 192 in Tyler

As a Tyler resident for many years, I remember driving by this beautiful property on County Road 192 before the idyllic chapel was even built.

Get our free mobile app

It was lovely before, and then they built a wedding chapel that looks like something out of a movie. The kind of place people dream of when considering the most idyllic places to marry someone they love.

Beauty Worth Taking the Long Way Home For

This is one of my possible routes home, and the one I chose to take when I wanted to see something lovely and inspiring on the way home from work.

Though I never attended a wedding in this lovely chapel, over the years, seeing more and more photos from weddings held here made me wish I had.

So lovely. And this venue will be missed, at least for now.

The Folmar Shares News of Its Closure

The Folmar posted on its Facebook page that the wedding venue will be closing:

After many wonderful years, our wedding venue will be closing. It's been an incredible journey filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. We're so grateful to all the couples, families, and friends who have celebrated with us. Thank you for being part of our story...

Estate Sale Scheduled for July 10- 12

They will be hosting an estate sale from July 10 to 12, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring decor and furniture for those interested.

Small Weddings May Still Continue—for Now

They did add that they'll still be hosting small chapel weddings and events for the time being.

READ MORE: Beloved Tyler Bakery to Adjust Some Prices Due to Various Factors

Could The Folmar Reopen Under New Ownership?

So what's next?

In the comments, people shared how sad they were to hear the venue was closing, and some of them had celebrated their weddings there. Others wished them the best and inquired if it was up for sale. The Folmar commented that yes, it was indeed for sale.

So perhaps weddings will commence at some point in the future, depending on what any future buyer might have in mind.

A Fond Farewell to a Beloved East Texas Venue

We wish them the very best. Thank you for providing the Tyler area with such a gorgeous venue to celebrate.

21 Stunning Wedding Venues Around Tyler with Serious WOW Factor East Texas has many gorgeous places for events and weddings. Here, take a look at 21 of the most stunning places to tie the knot in or around Tyler. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley