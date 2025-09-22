(KNUE-FM) Just when I thought I couldn’t love Texas any more than I already do, I was corrected after watching just a short 27 second video on TikTok. And while some of you might laugh at this, I think this just makes the Lone Star State better.

Sure, we have lots of delicious food options here in Texas but I had never heard of a taco ATM until now. YES! On West 7th Street in Fort Worth there is a business called the Automated Taco Machine Company, and it’s as wonderful as you would expect.

How the Taco ATM Works

The business looks like a regular banking ATM from the outside, there is a touch screen where you place your order. All orders are made to go as there are no seats around. After placing your taco order, you're then asked to pay. Next thing you know there is a drawer that opens up in the same place money could be dispensed from a real ATM machine and you receive your tacos.

Why Texans Love the Taco ATM

In the video shown on TikTok the company also provided utensils and hot sauce when the tacos came out of the ATM machine as well.

This is a fantastic business model as you don’t need to pay an employee to take orders, just focus on making great tacos quickly for your customers. I just wish I had a taco vending machine closer to my house.

Would You Try a Taco Vending Machine?

What do you think of the taco ATM in Fort Worth? Would you give them a shot and try the tacos out of the ATM?

