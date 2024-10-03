For a Dallas Cowboys fan, it hasn't been the best season so far. The offense isn't as explosive as it was last season. The defense, with new coordinator Mike Zimmer, is still learning his defense and can't stop the run. Injuries to Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons will make the defense even more vulnerable while they're out. It's rough to be a fan this season. This Sunday, the Cowboys will be in Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers for Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you want to watch that game with thousands of other fans at AT&T Stadium, now is the time to pick up your free tickets.

Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Dallas Cowboys are sitting at 2-2 and in second place in the NFC East behind the 3-1 Washington Commanders (coached by Dallas' former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn). The Cowboys got a good win to open the season against the Cleveland Browns but then were routed by the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens. The Cowboys got a tough win against the New York Giants last Thursday night that cost them their two best defensive players, Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a very interesting season as well. They currently sit at 3-1 atop the AFC North. Their big signing in the off-season was former Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. They also got quarterback Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears. Wilson was going to start but got hurt and Fields has played good enough for Pittsburgh to win. Their defense is good, too, lead by linebacker T.J. Watt. That name looks familiar because he is J.J. Watt's younger brother.

Sunday Night Football

Sunday night the two teams will meet in Pittsburgh for the nationally televised game. The Cowboys will be hosting a watch party for the game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Tickets are free (maximum of four) and must be claimed through a valid SeatGeek account. Lot 10 will also be open with free parking for the watch party.

In addition to the watch party, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders will perform, food trucks will be on-site, 7-Eleven will have samples and other offers, Rowdy will make an appearance and you will be able to meet and take a photo with Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame receiver, and original 88, Drew Pearson.

Have Some Fun

While it hasn't been the greatest season so far for the Cowboys or the fans, myself included, this will still be a fun time amongst thousands of other fans cheering on our favorite NFL team.

