I always like to try something new, especially if it's from the Texas original Whataburger. Tuesday, October 1, Whataburger announced a brand new limited time burger called the Bacon Blaze Jalapeno Double. The name alone is awesome and the burger looked fantastic. So that meant I needed to head out during my lunch break today and give it a try, you know, for research and stuff. What did I think of it? Read below to find out.

These Thoughts are Strictly My Own. Whataburger Did Not Pay For My Meal Nor Ask For This Review.

Whataburger on South Broadway

I took the lunchtime trek down South Broadway to the Hot Rod Cafe Whataburger in front of Walmart. It's been awhile since I have been in this one and didn't know they had taken out the area in the front that had the jukebox and Marilyn Monroe mannequin. It still had the Hot Wheels display, though, which was always cool to look at.

I stepped up to the counter to make my order and get my drink. Quick aside...my mom showed me a weird soda mixture a while back that I have fallen in love with, Diet Dr Pepper with a one second splash of the Minute Maid Lemonade. It sounds crazy but man do those flavors work. I've been drinking that every time since at Whataburger.

My Meal Arrives

My burger and onion rings arrived at my table and I was ready to dig in. I knew this burger was going to be a spicy adventure. It has two patties, aged cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapenos and sauced with Whataburger's Jalapeno Ranch on the top bun and in between the patties. The crazy thing is, with all that spice, you are not overwhelmed by the heat, at least I wasn't. You're also talking to the guy who can eat a jalapeno whole.

I decided to double up on the spice and got a side of Jalapeno Ranch to dip my onion rings in. If you've never done that, do it, it's so good.

Before I took my first bite, I had to inspect the build of the burger. When I tried the Bacon Steakhouse Double upon it's release, Whataburger in Lindale did not assemble it very well at all. In this case, it was assembled nearly perfectly giving it a very appealing look. I took my first bite and there was a literal flavor explosion in my mouth. The mixture of cheese, jalapeno ranch, bacon and the jalapenos mixed very well.

My Final Thoughts

All in all, this new Bacon Blaze Jalapeno Double is pretty darn good. It's my own fault but I will not be doubling up on the spice next time. Adding the Jalapeno Ranch to dip my onion rings in was a bit much. I'll stick with fries and regular ketchup next time. Overall, it's a great burger and you should go try it.

Something else you can do while trying the burger is donate to the Gary Sinise Foundation throughout October. Since Gary Sinise's days of playing Lieutenant Dan in Forrest Gump, Gary has made it his passion to support first responders and our military veterans. You can make a donation at the register.

