(KNUE-FM) Texas has lots of really cool things to see and explore and that list continues to grow. We know that there are sporting events and music concerts going on all the time, there are also really fun monuments and museums but recently the city of Garland, Texas decided they wanted to add the biggest cowboy hat in Texas to that list.

Why Garland Built a 20-Foot Cowboy Hat

With the cowboy culture still alive and well in Texas, why not add a 20-foot cowboy hat to the downtown area of Garland? It sounds like a good idea and could help generate even more fun in the downtown area. Plus, we all know the saying that everything is bigger in Texas, and a 20-foot cowboy hat fits that slogan perfectly.

While it might sound a little funny to put a huge cowboy hat in the middle of town, it will also be a hit for anyone walking by, because you know it will be a hot spot for anyone who wants to take pictures or videos and post those on social media.

READ MORE: 10 Essential Cowboy Hat Etiquette Tips for Texans

READ MORE: Robot in Cowboy Hat Roams the Streets of Austin

Everything’s Bigger in Texas: Cowboy Landmarks

Did you know that there is a gigantic pair of cowboy boots on display in Texas as well? While they are not found in Garland, there is a pair of cowboy boots that stand 35 feet tall and 33 feet long that are on display in San Antonio, Texas.

Will Garland’s Cowboy Hat Become a Tourist Draw?

It’s great to see how different parts of Texas are continuing to add things to their town to create more fun. The next time you’re in Garland, will you stop to check out the gigantic cowboy hat on display?

Top Cowboy and Cowgirl Boot Brands in Texas If you're looking for a good pair of cowboy or cowgirl boots you're not going to go wrong with any of these brands. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins