Garth Brooks had a special duet partner during his stop in Nashville on Saturday night (April 16). On the second night of back-to-back shows at Nissan Stadium, Brooks invited a 7-year-old named Charles to join him for a song.

"The Thunder Rolls" singer paused his show after spotting Charles — wearing a black cowboy hat in the front row — holding a sign that read "my first concert ever." Brooks chatted with him for a bit, before autographing his sign and then asking if they could sing a song together.

"Can you sing, by any chance?" Brooks asks after Charles informs him that he has been practicing for a moment just like this. In fact, he had been practicing Brooks' 1993 song "Standing Outside the Fire."

"Alright Charles, I’m going to put this in your hand, you’re going to be a real big time singer, okay?" he says in a series of videos, seen below, handing the 7-year-old a microphone.

The country icon even got the crowd to chant Charles' name before kicking off the duet. All of that practicing paid off — the young fan doesn't miss a lyric, much to Brooks' delight.

"Charles, you're a rock star," he shouts after the song, with the audience erupting into applause.

It's safe to say that this experience has certainly set the bar high for any other concert Charles may attend in the future.

Brooks stopped in Nashville on his massive Stadium Tour. He invited the Grand Ole Opry to open the show, which meant performances from his wife, Trisha Yearwood, Chris Young, Chase Rice, Lauren Alaina and more. The stadium trek will continue until September, when the "Friends in Low Places" singer will head to Dublin, Ireland, for several shows.