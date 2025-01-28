(Palestine, Texas) - Every day, a space rock, or rocks, gets close or impacts Earth. Those rocks will either bounce off our atmosphere or completely burn up as it falls through. Some of the larger ones will survive the trip through the atmosphere but are too small to cause any damage.

There are plenty of large rocks traveling through space that could cause some significant damage to our world. Our scientists are constantly monitoring those large rocks to give us ample warning about an impact. Several large rocks will be passing by Earth this week including one that's the size of the Statue of Liberty.

Earth Will See Some Space Rock Near Misses This Week

NASA scientists say that eight space rocks are expected to pass by Earth between today, Tuesday, January 28 and Friday, January 31, 2025. B54 will get to within half a million miles from Earth today, January 28. It's about the size of a giraffe so it would cause minimal damage if it were to hit Earth.

2015 DJ155 will get the closest to Earth on Friday, January 31, 2025. It is about the size of the Statue of Liberty and will get to within 4.4 million miles of our planet. DJ155 was first discovered in 1902 and will be making its seventh flyby on Friday (KXAN).

Other Predicted Near Misses in the Coming Years

Bennu, which was discovered in 1999, has a 1 in 2,700 chance of striking the Earth in the year 2182. It isn't large enough to be a planet killer, though. Another asteroid, 29075 1950 DA, has a 1 in 34,500 chance of hitting Earth in the year 2880. That asteroid is large enough to destroy the world.

NASA is working on various scenarios in the event that an asteroid could impact Earth. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, is one plan to redirect an asteroid in the event it could impact Earth. No word on if they'll bring in a team of oil drillers to drop a nuke in a hole on an asteroid as of this writing.

