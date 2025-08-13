(Tyler, Texas) - Folks...fair season is just about here believe it or not. Yeah, next month the Gregg County Fair will kick off in Longview as will the East Texas State Fair in Tyler. Where has this year gone?

Each fair offers its own unique twists and turns and own collection of entertainment. For the East Texas State Fair in Tyler, the new location is allowing for a bigger variety of entertainment. This year will feature a rodeo, a first in its history, and 10 straight nights of live music.

My Memories of the East Texas State Fair

Being a born and raised East Texan, I have many memories of going to the East Texas State Fair. I remember my parents taking me and my sister on a Saturday afternoon because we could get in free. We'd ride a few rides, grab some lunch and check out the exhibition halls inside Harvey Hall, the Mayfair Building and in the other buildings on the fairgrounds.

As a teenager, especially after I got my driver's license, I was granted a little bit of extra freedom to check out the fair on a school night. That was always fun for me and my friends, riding the rides, playing the midway games and grabbing a turkey leg. As an adult, and as the fair evolved, it was cool to take a night and enjoy the live entertainment (Bret Michaels and Terry Fator have been a couple cool highlights), being able to partake in a beer and, of course, grabbing a turkey leg.

Entertainment Lineup for 2025

The East Texas State Fair has officially announced their entertainment lineup for this year. There will be live music every night of the fair. It's a nice collection of regional acts that have developed a nice following in the area. The best part is that the shows are free with your paid admission ticket.

Friday, September 19 - Western Rewind, Opening Act - Coleton Black

Saturday, September 20 - The Damn Quails, Opening Act - The Boys From Oklahoma

Sunday, September 21 - Los Terribles del Norte

Monday, September 22 - Jess Kellie Adams

Tuesday, September 23 - Parker Ryan, Opening Act - Emily Hollingshed

Wednesday, September 24 - Dustin Perkins, Opening Act - Ian Tonroy

Thursday, September 25 - Chad Cooke Band

Friday, September 26 - Logan Ryan Band, Opening Act - Henry Merchant

Saturday, September 27 - Tin Man Band, Opening Act - Ronnie & the Redwoods

Sunday, September 28 - Los Conjuntos Fest

East Texas State Fair in 2025

It's going to be an exciting year for the fair. Stay tuned because this could turn into one of the best fairs in the state.

