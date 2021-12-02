Go On A Scavenger Hunt Inside Tyler, TX Parks To Win Prizes

If your kids are running around with pent up "holiday" energy and excitement, here's an awesome activity that the entire family can participate in and also walk away with some cool prizes.

While the weather remains reasonable, the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is inviting families to get outside at one of the city's parks and go on a squirrel hunt. Not a real "Live" hunt, so leave your firearms, bb guns and slingshots at home, we're talking about the "GOLDEN SQUIRREL".

The Golden Squirrel Scavenger Hunt will take place from December 6 through December 20.

So here's how to play. Beginning Monday, December 6 through Monday, December 20, the Tyler Parks and Rec Team will hide a Golden Squirrel icon at one of the Tyler Area parks or facilities.

Make sure you check on social media because clues to the Golden Squirrel's locations will be shared on the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page. You know there's LOTS of parks to choose from so you and the fam got to be paying attention!

Use the clues to help you find a Golden Squirrel and you could receive a prize.

If you're smart and lucky enough to catch a golden squirrel, you could win some cool prizes like: $10 Brookshire's or Super 1 gift card, $5 Starbucks gift card, or a Keep Tyler Beautiful or Tyler Parks & Rec T-Shirt

So remember to check for clues on Facebook, then head outside and start searching and if you find one of the lucky Golden Squirrel's bring it to the Parks Admin office located on the 3rd floor of the Cottonbelt Building located at 1517 W. Front St. to exchange it for a prize.

Happy Hunting and Good luck! For more information contact Tyler Parks and Rec at (903) 531-1371 or (903)531-1370.

