55 Felony Arrests During The First Week Of August In Gregg County

Just as the temperatures continue to rise up and over the century mark in East Texas, the number of arrests within Gregg County, Texas seems to rise as well. This heat that we're experiencing apparently plays no role in curtailing criminal activity.

Officers from the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, Longview Police, Kilgore Police, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Gregg County Fire Marshal's office arrested more than 180 individuals on various misdemeanor and felony charges. These charges and a list of names were obtained through an open records request through the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

Looking at the arrest records from the last week, Gregg County appears to have quite a few:

uninsured drivers

unlicensed drivers

intoxicated drivers

There were many arrests made for not being properly insured and for not being properly licensed to drive a vehicle. Just because you know how to drive a car doesn't mean you can! In addition to these misdemeanor charges, there were arrests made for theft, trespassing, reckless driving along with other minor incidents.

When it comes to felony charges from last week, Gregg County law enforcement caught up with several people for:

controlled substance possession

driving while intoxicated times 3

murder

aggravated assault

As in any other part of East Texas or Texas, law enforcement continues doing their jobs every single day to clear our streets and neighborhoods of people who do not want to live by the established laws.

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail and received at least one felony charge. These individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some individuals have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others wait for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Gregg County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

