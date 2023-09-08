Harmful Bacteria Found, Tyler Now Under a Boil Water Notice for at Least 24 Hours

Late this afternoon (Friday, Sept. 8th) the City of Tyler issued a boil water notice to Tyler Water Utilities customers after E. coli was found at a sample site in Tyler, TX. There is currently no time line for when this will be over.

“To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled before use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water. Whenever possible, residents should assist their friends and neighbors in need. We have no timeline for rescinding the boil water notice, but we are bracing for at least 24 hours.”

Tyler-ites should boil water before drinking it, brushing your teeth or cleaning with it. The FDA states that "children under the age of 5 years, adults older than 65, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness as a result of an E. coli infection." But even even perfectly healthy teens and adults can be made ill by it.

“E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.”

What to look for: Symptoms of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infection vary for each person, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high.

The Reward is Now $6,000 for a Top 10 Fugitive Wanted in Henderson County. 2 Men are Wanted by Lufkin and Mabank Police Men wanted in Lufkin and Mabank are still on the loose and a man in the Texas 10 Most Wanted has an increased reward that's also wanted in Henderson County.