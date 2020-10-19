Have You Tried DQ’s ‘Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard?’

I am an equal opportunity cookie-eater. That means, unless someone decided to create a cookie flavored with licorice or mushrooms, I'm all in. However, to me, there's no cookie on this planet more delicious than the snickerdoodle. The only more potentially lovely? Combining snickerdoodle cookie dough with soft serve ice cream.

If you love cinnamon, snickerdoodles, and/or the taste of happiness may I please make a strong recommendation? Get thee to a DQ as soon as possible and try the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard. Y'all. Go.

Sometimes when I hear they've made some kind of ice cream concoction out of one of the best cookies ever, I'm a bit skeptical. However, they've nailed it. It's filled with soft, chewy chunks of cinnamon-infused dough swirled about in their signature soft serve Prepare to launch into euphoria.

However, the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard is just one of several new fall Blizzard offerings. Others to enjoy and fall in love with include:

Harvest Berry Pie. This one is made with actual raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, AND pie pieces.

Heath Caramel Brownie. Needs no explanation, does it?

Pumpkin Pie. Chunks of one of the most traditional, signature tastes of autumn. YUM.

And some locations still offer the Butterscotch Dipped Cone. I didn't love this QUITE as much as I thought I would--but it's still good.

They're all good. Seriously, though. The Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard may be worth the extra few pounds you'll put on this fall from having to go back every other day. Isn't it?