It's not too often that I get excited for a new restaurant opening in Tyler, Texas. I believe the city is saturated with breakfast, lunch and dinner options that actually make it very difficult to find a place to eat. However, this new restaurant opening has peeked my interest simply because it is something different, Hawaiian Bros Island Grill. I have never eaten at any of their restaurants, or even knew they were around until I heard the news they would build in Tyler, but after looking at their website, it looks really delicious and I can't wait to get a taste of Hawaii.

From what I see on their website, Hawaiian Bros Island Grill offers a homage to a classic plate lunch that was created in the 1800s in Hawaii. Basically, it's two scoops of rice, a scoop of macaroni and your choice of chicken or pork. What I am really excited to try is the Spam Musubi. To me, it basically looks like Spam sushi. Spam is a huge deal in Hawaii, if you didn't know, and I am a fan of Spam so I can't wait to give this a try. It seems soft serve ice cream with a tropical twist is also a big deal at Hawaiian Brothers and they offer a selection of fruit drinks to go with your plate lunch.

Where will Hawaiian Brothers be opening in Tyler?

For a couple of years now, the Jack In The Box on South Broadway in front of Target has been sitting empty. Hawaiian Bros Island Grill has taken over that location and done a full remodel of the building. They are expected to open on Monday, December 4. However, there is a special VIP event happening on Saturday, December 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you are a first responder, medical personnel, local business employee, part of any academic staff and you are a student, you can stop in for a FREE Plate Lunch. Get all the details on their Facebook event page.

If you want to find out more about Hawaiian Brothers, check out their website at hawaiianbros.com.

