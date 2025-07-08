Help the 4-Legged Victims of the Central Texas Flooding in Lindale
(Lindale, Texas) - The flooding in Central Texas has been both devastating and deadly. As of this writing, over 100 people have lost their lives and many are still missing. Donations have poured in to help the families affected by these floods.
Another group of victims are affected by these storms, too, our four-legged friends. Those animals are scared and in need of a helping hand. Currently in Lindale, you can drop off donations to assist in helping them.
Lindale Veterinary Clinic
Out on Highway 16 West is the Lindale Veterinary Clinic. On Friday, July 11, Dr. Raul Johnson will head out to join a team of veterinarians to assist in helping the animals in need from the floods (KLTV). The clinic has a list of items needed to take to help in this effort.
Those items include:
For Cats and Dogs
- Wet or Dry Food
- Pet Carriers
- Towels
- Blankets
- Tarps
- Litter
For Horses and/or Cattle
- Food
- Small Bales of Hay
If you need more details into what is needed by Friday, go to the Lindale Veterinary Clinic Facebook Page.
Another Way to Help Out
If you can't make a donation in person to the clinic by Friday, an Amazon registry has been set up to collect donations. There you will find a collection of dog and cat foods to purchase for relief help. There will also be towels and pet carriers available to purchase, too, to help out.
This flooding has been tragic for all of Texas. Do what you can to help out in whatever way you can. Saying a prayer each day to provide comfort for the victims and strength for those assisting will help, too.
