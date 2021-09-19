One of my favorite non-profits is The Pegasus Project.

There's so much to love about horses. Even for those who aren't riders, most of us can appreciate the beauty and gracefulness of these noble animals. For those who are devoted “horse people,” they are intuitive, sensitive, and therapeutic companions. Australian poet Pam Brown said “horses lend us the wings we lack.” So, when they are mistreated, it is heartbreaking.

Thankfully, there is a group of caring people in East Texas whose mission is to give those wings back to the horses who have been abused or neglected.The Pegasus Project is a nonprofit group located on 95 beautiful acres near Ben Wheeler.

The founders, Allyson and Mike DeCanio, along with the entire Pegasus team, are committed to working alongside other organizations for animal welfare, responding to complaints about horse cruelty, investigating, and rescuing those horses who are in need. The horses are then given rest and a sanctuary where they are loved back to health, retrained as needed, and made ready to find their forever homes.

Happily, they are achieving success in their mission. According to The Pegasus Project website, “nearly all of the horses [they] have rescued have been able to return to normal lives.”

Good news, indeed.

They need our help this Thursday, September 23. It's North Texas Giving Day. That means if you donate $25 or more, your gift will be doubled! AND on top of that, know that when you donate to The Pegasus Project, they've decided to donate 10% of that to help the victims of Hurricane Ida! Here's their statement:

"Pegasus is contributing 10% of all funds raised on North Texas Giving Day to the equine rescue efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. Many horses and their owners are suffering in the storm’s aftermath, and your donations will provide, hay, feed and medical care to horses in need.

North Texas Giving Day is just 4 days away. It's a great time to donate to the horses, because your gift will be DOUBLED!! You can give TODAY and all the way through midnight September 23rd. Click here to donate: https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/the-pegasus-project

If you have a passion for animals, and especially horses, there are various ways you can help The Pegasus Project in their mission. Whether you'd like to make a tax-deductible donation before the first of the year or even give hands-on help at the ranch, learn more at http://www.mypegasusproject.org/home.html. You can also see the horses currently up for adoption.

Not only can your help give horses back their wings, it can help them learn to fly again.

