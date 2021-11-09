Two Arrested in Henderson for Child Porn and Drug Possession

You really do have to wonder how someone can think that it's okay, that's it's perfectly normal, to take advantage of a child. Our responsibility as adults is to help the younger generation grow and be productive adults so those children can grow and do the same thing. Somewhere along that growth process, some adults lose sight of that and become despicable people. These two from Henderson fall into that category.

Get our free mobile app

Last Tuesday (November 2), the Rusk County Sheriff's Office arrested Austin Yandle, 26, and Sarah Pryron, 23, both from Henderson. Yandle was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for psilocybin, better known as mushrooms, and Promotion of Child Pornography, both second-degree felonies. Pryon is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a second degree felony and Possession of Marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

Both were arraigned and then released on bond.

If you want to take drugs, whatever, you're inhaling or digesting a chemical to get some kind of great feeling of relief. Let your teeth fall out and your ribs show, that's all on you. However, taking advantage of a child on video or in photographs and passing it around for others to see and somehow think it's pleasurable is beyond me. There is a special place in Hell for you and you belong there for all eternity.

Thank you to the work done by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division for capturing these individuals. Keep up the great work and hopefully that work leads to these two people being taken off the streets and put behind bars for a long time where they belong.

Recall the Heartbreaking Tale of Abused Dog, Lindy? How is She Doing Now? She'd been starved and was covered in mites. Many worried she'd not survive. This is how Lindy is doing today in the loving care of the SPCA of East Texas

20 Unusual Laws in the State of Texas We want you to stay legal so here is a list of 20 strange laws you could break in the state of Texas.