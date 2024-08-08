Getting a ticket in Texas is never fun. It puts a hamper on whatever errand you may be running. It can make you late for work when you were originally on time. You have to shell out some money that was not budgeted for. Depending on the ticket, it can make your insurance go up. If you don't pay that ticket, you can be arrested and have to spend some time in jail. In September, Precinct 1 in Henderson County is offering a way to save some money on your unpaid tickets to get those taken care of.

Financial Hardship

You don't need me to tell you that it's hard to pay for anything nowadays. Everything, and I mean everything, costs way too much. Families are having a hard time saving money, having a hard time budgeting normal expenses and having a hard time paying for anything extra. That extra could include that unfortunate ticket a family member got.

That's why Henderson County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Randy Daniel has announced an amnesty program for the month of September. If you are facing some kind of financial hardship, and are having a hard time getting your ticket, or tickets, taken care of, you could have that fine reduced by as much as half so you can get that stress off of your back.

Qualifications

Keep in mind that this is not for all of Henderson County, this amnesty program is only for a ticket, or tickets, you received in Pct. 1 in 2017 or earlier. You will also have to plead guilty or no contest for the infraction. If there is a warrant for your arrest in regards to an unpaid ticket or tickets, you will not be arrested and that warrant will be rescinded upon payment.

Between September 9 and September 30, just go to Randy Daniel's office at 100 East Tyler Street, Room 200B, in Athens to get everything settled. Good luck and get those tickets taken care of.

READ MORE: Texas Ranks #1 in These Preventable Vehicular Deaths

READ MORE: Tyler's Old Bed Bath & Beyond Building Turning Into a Local Business Bazaar

In July, 8 Families Reported Their Teen Boy, Ages 14 to 17, Had Vanished in Texas These teen boys went missing in Texas last month. Find out how to help bring them home. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Beware, The 2024 Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10 Finalists Will Destroy Your Diet The State Fair of Texas returns to Dallas next month with a delicious lineup of food, entertainment, rides and food. Gallery Credit: State Fair of Texas