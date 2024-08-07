In Texas, summertime means heat. While, for the most part, we've had a mild summer this year (2024), we still have those days that the heat can be unbearable even for us natives. Even on those mild summer days, we still experienced a blast of oven level heat coming from our vehicles after work or while shopping. That heat is dangerous inside our cars during the summer. Despite all the warnings and the science and the statistics, we still see those headlines every year of someone dying while sitting in a hot car.

How Quick the Temperature Can Rise in Our Vehicles

On an 85 degree day, in ten minutes, the temperature can rise to 104 degrees.

On a 95 degree day, in thirty minutes, the temperature can rise to 129 degrees.

You can see more from the graph below:

noheatstroke.org noheatstroke.org loading...

Not only is this dangerous for children and adults, but also our pets. Despite this knowledge, we will still hear of a few stories of hot car deaths every summer. As a matter of fact, our beloved State of Texas sits at number one of a statistic that we should not be proud of, hot car deaths.

noheatstroke.org Statistics

noheatstroke.org compiled the number of hot car deaths in Texas from 1998 through 2023. In that span, there were 142 hot car deaths. Sadly, that makes Texas number one in the nation. That's an average of 5.68 per year so we'll just say 6. No, that doesn't sound like a lot, but for something that is 100% preventable, it is a lot.

Hot Car Deaths by State - noheatstroke.org Hot Car Deaths by State - noheatstroke.org loading...

So what are some ways to prevent these very preventable incidents?

Never leave a child unattended in your vehicle.

If you see an unattended child in a hot vehicle, call 911.

Always lock your vehicle at home and make sure your children do not have access to your keys.

Make it a routine to always check your vehicle when you arrive at home, work or anywhere for that matter.

2011 Heatwave

If you recall back in 2011, East Texas was under a massive heat wave. Somewhere in the neighborhood of two consecutive months, temperatures were above 100 degrees. In 2016, as an experiment, I placed cookies in my car, with a thermometer, to demonstrate the heat build up throughout the day.

Take the Heat Seriously

Watch out for your kiddos and your pets. If you know someone that may not have adequate cooling in their home, be sure to check on them as well.

If you work outside, hydration is extremely important. Drink water before you go out, drink water while you're out and drink water when you're done. Also, take as many breaks as possible to cool down.

Be safe my friends, the summer heat isn't done until Thanksgiving.

