No one likes to hear about drugs going through their community, especially large amounts of drugs. And in Henderson, Texas the Police Department is doing everything possible to make sure drug dealers and traffickers know to stay away from the area but they just caught a suspect with a large amount of cocaine.

The incident took place on Friday, May 6th as officers from the Henderson Police Department were working with a joint task force in Mt. Enterprise, TX with Marshal John Randolph. The agencies working together conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 84. After the officer made contact with the driver there were several indicators of criminal activity.

That’s When Law Enforcement Decided to Search the Vehicle

After noticing the indicators of criminal activity, it gave law enforcement probable cause to search the vehicle in which they found 1028 grams or 1 kilogram (2.2 lbs.) of cocaine that was divided into two packages. The drugs were located in the rear of the vehicle.

The Driver Was Placed Under Arrest Immediately

After law enforcement found the large amount of drugs they placed the driver under arrest and they were taken to the Rusk County Jail facing very serious charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance over 400 grams which is a 1st Degree Felony charge. Which means the driver is now looking at jail time from 5 to 99 years and up to a $10,000 fine.

This was great work done by the Henderson Police Department working with the joint task force in Mt. Enterprise.

