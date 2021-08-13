When most people think about Henderson, Texas you're probably thinking small city in East Texas. But after seeing this stunning home and property for sale you might just want to call Henderson home. The property is one of the most expensive in the city of Henderson, sitting at $1,295,000.

While the price of the home would cause most of us to cry because we don't have that kind of home budget, let me explain why this property is worth that amount. Beyond being in gorgeous East Texas, you would also be purchasing over 73 acres to call home. The address for this home and property is 7454 County Road 343 E in Henderson, TX 75654.

Tell Me More About the Property For Sale in Henderson

The home was built in 1995, it has 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, and is a total of 3,252 square feet. The home comes with a 2 car garage and has been for sale for over 100 days. The kitchen inside the home has a large island and breakfast area. The master bathroom has a shower and jacuzzi tub.

The barn is awesome, it's just shy of 2,500 square feet perfect for hosting events or family gatherings. The barn also has full RV hook ups. For the summer months there is a great pool and spa. Plus there is a 7 acre stocked lake for fishing.

A Few Things to Change But This Henderson Home and Property is Fantastic

As you can expect with most homes, there will be somethings you want to change such as paint colors inside the home but this property is stunning. Someone is going to really enjoy all that East Texas has to offer when purchasing this property.

