Here Are the 42 Most Adoptable Dogs Ready to be Rescued in Tyler, Texas

Bob Barker was a saint, each day closing out every episode of The Price is Right reminding us to help control the pet population and have our pets spayed or neutered. The truth is there are too many dogs and cats, overpopulation is a real problem here in Tyler, TX and beyond.

So it's always a good time to remind folks that if you are looking for a dog or cat to make a member of you family, adopt or rescue one. Shopping for them does little to help, and in most cases it'll just further the problem of pet overpopulation.

Having said that there are dozens of wonderful dogs and cats that are looking for homes right here in East Texas, and Tyler Animal Care Services is here to get you connected with them.

According to their website, the goal of "Animal Care Services and its employees to place our dogs and cats in homes that appear to be best suited to their needs socially and physically, and to assure that everyone in your household will be pleased with the animal being adopted."

They also want to remind you that a pet is a lifetime commitment, so before you throw your hat into the ring there are a few questions that you should ask yourself: